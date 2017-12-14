AerSale was selected by Precision Aircraft Solutions to perform Boeing 757-200PCF freighter conversions, plus regular maintenance checks, painting and avionics mods, at Goodyear, Arizona.

Pratt & Whitney has an EngineWise Fleet Management contract with S7 Airlines for its GTFs.

Rolls-Royce has established R2 Data Labs organization to accelerate data innovation.

Bombardier has Air Philippines contract to provide Q400 component management support.

StandardAero was selected by Yamal Airlines to provide APU maintenance at Maryville, Tennessee.

Delta TechOps reached a long-term agreement with Pratt & Whitney to provide MRO services for PW1100Gs (A320neo) and PW1500Gs (CSeries); the deal calls for more than 5,000 shop visits.

Russia’s ENGINEERING Holding has begun maintenance of evacuation and oxygen equipment produced by Zodiac Aerospace group, at its premises at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.