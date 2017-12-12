Spirit Aerosystems plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years at Wichita for expansion.

France's Anjou Aeronautique was selected by Rossiya Airlines, Russia, to supply replacement seat belts for its 15 Boeing 737-800s and nine 747-400s.

Belavia Belarusian Airlines’ MRO base has performed its first C-check for the carrier’s Bombardier CRJ-100 aircraft.

Swiss AviationSoftware has signed contracts with ENGINEERING Holding. AMOS will contribute to the work scope expansion as well as digitalization strategy of four organizations: ENGINEERING Holding, S7 Engineering, Sibir Technics and Cyprus Airways.