Astronics acquired operating assets of Pacific Northwest-based Custom Controls Concepts, which supplies cabin management and IFE systems for Airbus/Boeing VIP aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik was selected by Asiana Airlines for Airbus A350 component support and CF6-80 repair.

Pemco has an Air Incheon contract to convert one Boeing 747-400 to freighter.

Aeromet has a Boeing contract to supply 777X parts using its A20X aluminum alloy.

SIA Engineering and 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company Stratasys signed an agreement to establish a strategic partnership specializing in additive manufacturing to accelerate the adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation.

MTU Maintenance Canada extended its deal with Barfield for V2500 LRU management.

