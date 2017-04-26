Meggitt has acquired South Florida-based component overhaul company Elite Aerospace.

Kellstrom Materials was rebranded as Kellstrom Aerospace.

Precision Aircraft Solutions completed its fourth passenger-to-freighter conversion for China Postal Airlines. Conversion of the Boeing 757-200PCF aircraft was performed at Ameco in Chengdu, China.

Rolls-Royce has $300 million Lion Group order to provide Trent 700s/TotalCare for three Airbus A330s.

Triumph Group launched Triumph TLC Solutions program for aircraft life-cycle services. Triumph Group and Vas Aero Services teamed to provide aftermarket PW4168 nacelles.

ATS was selected by Air Canada to install TAWS on 49 A320 family aircraft.

PEMCO launched pax-to-FlexCombi (three possible configurations) and pax-to-freighter conversion programs for the Boeing 737-700, and secured Bahrain-based Chisholm Enterprises as launch customer.

Satair Group (Airbus) and Vas Aero Services agreed to cooperate to service/certify/warehouse/distribute OEM excess parts inventories of surplus/used serviceable material.

Avocet Aviation Services has an SMBC Aviation Capital contract to provide aircraft MRO.

Safran and Prodways Group teamed up to develop additive manufacturing materials and processes; Safran Corporate Ventures is taking stake in Prodways as part of deal.