Embraer Services & Support signed a services agreement with Belavia Belarusian Airlines to support the carrier’s E-Jets fleet. The program will support Belavia’s existing fleet of two E-175s and two E-195s.

S7 Technics was selected by Russia’s Azimuth Airlines for its first Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) C-Check. The aircraft was redelivered to the operator after its first heavy maintenance check, which was completed at Domodedovo International Airport at the beginning of April. The current project, the C-check on Azimuth Airlines’ SSJ 100 was the ninth heavy maintenance check on the type for the provider.

Magellan Aerospace has a 5-year, C$48 million ($37.5 million) Airbus contract to supply A330 wing ribs.

StandardAero has a 3-year contract from Canada’s Air Georgian to provide maintenance support out for 17 Honeywell 36-150RJ APUs for its Bombardier CRJ100/200s; work will be performed at Maryville, Tennessee.

Fastener Distribution Holdings (Audax Private Equity) has acquired Southern California-based Blue Sky Industries, which distributes C-class parts to MROs and OEMs.

Airbus was selected by Philippine Airlines to provide component maintenance support for six A350-900s under its Flight Hour Services (FHS) program, powered by SkyWise data platform.

SR Technics has a 10-year Hong Kong Express contract to provide component maintenance, pool access and logistical services out of Kuala Lumpur (pools in Hong Kong) for 20 Airbus A320ceos/12 A320neos.

Cavu Aerospace has purchased 20 ex-American Airlines’ MD-80s for part out.