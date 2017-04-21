StandardAero was certified for HTF7000 maintenance/repair out of Tilburg, The Netherlands.

GE Aviation earned $1.68 billion on $6.8 billion in revenues in 1Q17 compared to $1.52 billion on $6.3 billion in 1Q16.

Honeywell Aerospace earned $796 million on $3.5 billion in sales in 1Q17 compared to $798 million on $3.7 billion in 1Q16.

Rockwell Collins had $168 million net income on $1.34 billion in sales for the second quarter ended March 31 vs $171 million on $1.31 billion a year ago; Commercial Systems sales were down 3%.

Voyageur Aviation completed a Bombardier Dash 8-100 freighter conversion for Thunder Bay, Canada-based Wasaya Airways.