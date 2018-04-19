Russia’s Saratov Airlines won Bermuda’s regulator BCAA certification to open an Embraer E195 line maintenance station, performing daily and biweekly checks, at Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

AFI KLM E&M has an Aeromexico contract to provide PBH component support for 60 Boeing 737 MAXs in partnership with Boeing; workscope includes access to dedicated spares pool in Mexico City.

UTC Aerospace Systems has an 8-year contract extension with Qantas Airlines to provide BR715 engine nacelle asset support and repair services for the airline's fleet of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft. The long-term agreement is through Prime Solutions, which is customized to the airline’s specific support requirements.

Premium AEROTEC has acquired Germany’s APWorks (3D printing), an Airbus spinoff.

Spairliners was selected by Royal Jordanian for E-Jet component supply/management.

Aero Controls was selected by Bulgaria's Cargo Air for Boeing 737 component maintenance support.

Aerostar of Romania has completed Europe’s first Airbus A320neo C Check for Pegasus Airlines.

Lufthansa Technik has a total component support agreement with Eastar Jet for its Boeing 737NGs.