CTS Engines has a five-year Asiana Airlines contract to provide a CF6-80C2 overhaul.

SR Technics has completed maintenance on the 200th easyJet aircraft out of Malta.

Lufthansa Technik won approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for ACJ319 heavy maintenance.

Leading Edge Aviation Services, Associated Painters and Eirtech Aviation have each retired their brands to form International Aerospace Coatings.

Aero Gearbox International (Safran/Rolls-Royce) opened 13,500 sq m manufacturing facility in Ropczyce, Poland, to produce accessory drive trains for Rolls-Royce civil aircraft engines.

Pemco World Air Services was selected by its affiliate ATSG West Leasing to convert two Boeing 737-400s to freighters at Tampa for lease to China’s Okay Airways starting in late 2017.

AAR has an ASL Aviation contract to provide ATR component support.

Precision Aircraft Solutions has completed its second Boeing 757-200 passenger-to-freighter conversion for Asia Pacific Airlines, a subsidiary of Tan Holdings Corp., serving Micronesia and the Western Pacific.