Airbus demonstrated for the first time a drone-based, innovative maintenance tool—Airbus’ Advanced Inspection Drone—for use inside a hangar, which accelerates and facilitates visual checks, considerably reducing aircraft downtime and increasing the quality of inspection reports.

Safran Nacelles unveiled the NacelleLife service offering, providing complete coverage of its jet engine nacelle systems—including thrust reversers. This new offering provides tailorable nacelle services to the requirements of operators, involving any or all steps from preparations for a jetliner’s service entry through its retirement from operation.

Riga-based Primera Air selected Airbus Flight Hour Services-Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP) for its complete fleet of A321neo aircraft (including A321LR).

Avocet Aviation Services has a 321 Precision Conversions contract to perform its Airbus A321 prototype conversion at Orlando Sanford; it is then expected to convert at least five more.

MTU Aero Engines is expanding its facility at Rzeszów, Poland by 11,400 sq meters (to 38,500 sq meters) to accommodate additive manufacturing and increasing production rates.

GKN Fokker was authorized by Honeywell for component maintenance/repair.

ST Aerospace booked S$510 million ($389 million) in maintenance contracts in 1Q18 vs S$1.1 billion in 1Q17; it redelivered 1,188 aircraft after maintenance/mods (vs 836) and serviced 34 engines (vs 38).

CFM International has an LOA from Saudi Arabia’s flynas for 160 LEAP-1As in a $6.3 billion deal that includes service.

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico added Avianca, Allegiant Air and Sky Airline as customers.

Satair (Airbus) and VAS Aero Services are expanding their strategic services agreement for excess OEM inventories to include market-critical airframe and engine products.

AerFin signed a three-year TrueChoiceMaterial Service Agreement with GE Aviation for serviceable OEM parts, advanced repair and technology upgrades for the CFM56, CF34 and CF6-80C2 engines.

Safran Nacelles signed a contract with WOW Air to provide repair and maintenance support for engine nacelles on the Icelandic airline’s growing fleet of Airbus A320neo-series jetliners. The five-year agreement covers repair services and spares pool access for WOW Air’s fleet of Airbus A320neos, which are powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines.

Safran Nacelles agreed to provide repair services and spares pool resources for Interjet’s engine nacelles that equip Airbus A320neo-series jetliners. The five-year agreement covers the Mexico City-based carrier’s growing fleet of jetliners from the A320neo family, which are powered by CFM International LEAP-1A turbofan engines.