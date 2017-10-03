The UK’s Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd. (MAEL) will continue operations despite the Oct. 2 collapse into administration of Monarch Airlines and Monarch Travel Group.

MAEL has hangars at both Monarch’s home base of London Luton and at Birmingham airport, as well as 10 line maintenance stations in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

Although its sister company was a significant customer for its engineering services, MAEL has increasingly looked further afield for business and, in the past month, has won a contract to carry out C1 checks on Virgin Atlantic’s fleet of17 Boeing 787-9s over the next four years. At this year’s Paris Air Show, it also signed a joint venture partnership with Boeing Global Services to collaborate on securing additional third-party fleet servicing agreements.

MAEL is a Boeing-approved Global Fleet Care (formerly GoldCare) provider.

“MAEL has always been a standalone business within the Monarch Group, holding its own cash, employees and property,” MAEL MD Chris Dare said. “Despite what has happened at Monarch Airlines and Monarch Tour Group, MAEL continues to trade as normal, with renewed focus on servicing our existing clients and winning new contracts.”

Alan Dron alandron@aadepteditorial.cm