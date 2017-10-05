Monarch Airlines A321
The collapse of Monarch Airlines—which accounted for around 50% of Monarch Aircraft Engineering’s customer base—has freed up maintenance slots over the 2017/18 winter season managing director Chris Dare said. “These are already generating interest so in that regard things are looking positive,” he said. “As we look forward to next winter in 2019 then we have the opportunity to look for new customers for the winter maintenance program.” Dare ...
