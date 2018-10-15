UK-based maintenance provider Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL) said it has secured “significant” funding from its owner, Greybull Capital, after earlier reports that its future might be under threat.

MAEL CEO Chris Dare said, “We have made significant steps forward this week in our journey from being a division of Monarch Group to a successful, standalone entity.”

This progress includes a funding commitment from Greybull Capital and a confirmation that MAEL’s lenders, PNC, are willing to provide “continued facilities and support.”

“MAEL is close to finalizing the terms of a new ownership structure,” the company said. “The transaction is expected to complete next week upon completion of all relevant documentation and approvals.”

UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines, which suspended operations in fall 2017, made up more than 50% of MAEL’s revenues. Since the airline’s collapse, MAEL has transitioned to a stand-alone business and secured several new contracts, creating 100 new jobs and opening a new component-maintenance facility in Northampton. MAEL employs more than 800 people across its business, which includes maintenance facilities at Luton and Birmingham.

