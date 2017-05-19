Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) has become fully operational in the Aviation District at Dubai South, near Dubai’s Al Maktoum International. The new facility is audited by the Federal Aviation Office of Germany and different customers from the region.

CEO Lufthansa Technik Middle East Ziad Al Haze said having a key presence in the Aviation District “has put us in a prime position as a leader in the regional maintenance, repair and overhaul [MRO] business.”

LTME offers airframe related component support, aircraft-on-ground support, landing gear and engine wash services, and a local material support desk.

The material pool has been extended and covers now parts and components for the Boeing 787, 777 and the Airbus A320 and A350. Further evaluation of additional capabilities is ongoing depending on other customer requirements.

The current LTME site at Dubai International Airport will be kept operational.

