Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation have begun to lay the foundation on a new engine MRO service facility and joint venture, XEOS, in Southwest Poland to overhaul GEnx-2B and GE9X engines.

The new XEOS facility represents an investment of $274 million and is expected to open in spring 2019.

Work on the construction site began in early August. A rough framing work for the main building is scheduled to be completed by March 2018. According to the plan, the buildings will be handed over to the investor in December 2018, by spring 2019 the center could receive first engines.

The MRO plant is intended primarily to service GEnx-2B engines that power the Boeing 747-8. Repair for the GE9X engines, which power the Boeing 777X, will be available from 2021.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at