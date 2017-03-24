Based on continual growth in narrowbody aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region, Hamburg-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider Lufthansa Technik Group (LHT) plans to launch an additional MRO facility in Kuala Lumpur focused on those aircraft.

“Our talks with Malaysia Airlines in Kuala Lumpur are well ahead, and I estimate that we soon can make a decision. There are several points of view remaining, but it will not last long (to finalize the project),” LHT executive board chairman Johannes Bussmann told ATW in Hamburg. “It is helpful to have an anchor client (such as Malaysia Airlines) to start a new base maintenance for narrowbody aircraft,” he said.

ATW understands that LHT is generating 9.2% of its total revenue in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2016, LHT sales in the region rose 23%.

For LHT, Kuala Lumpur would be an Asian MRO facility in addition to Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) in Manila. The Philippine site is an MRO competence center for Airbus A319, A320, A321, A330-200/-300, A340-200/-300/-600 and A380 aircraft, as well as the Boeing 777. LTP was founded in September 2000 as a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik (51%) and the Philippine MacroAsia Corp. (49%).

Bussmann said additional A380 MRO work is arriving at LTP facilities in Manila. “We have British Airways, Lufthansa and Qantas as A380 clients in Manila. Right now, a huge number of A380 checks are on the agenda. But this depends more on their (original) delivery delays from the past, followed by a time when A380 production rates were increased,” he said.

Bussmann expect that for the next 2-3 years, A380 MRO work will be at a high level. “A huge A380 maintenance event can involve up to 70,000 man-hours,” he said. Staff wage costs at LTP are estimated at 50% lower than at a comparable European facility.

LHT offers 35 production bases worldwide. In 2016, the company reached 8% global market share of the MRO business. “This varies from region to region. In Europe, we have a 13% share; in Asia, 5%; and in the US, nearly 4%,” Bussmann said.

LHT Group comprises more than 30 companies with more than 25,000 employees.

