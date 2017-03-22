Hamburg-based MRO provider Lufthansa Technik Group (LHT) reported a 2016 adjusted EBIT profit of €411.3 million ($431.9 million), down 9.5% from €454.4 million in 2015.

“We see a positive trend as the global MRO business [is expected to grow] 5.6 % [in 2017],” LHT executive board chairman Johannes Bussmann told reporters and analysts at the annual press conference in Hamburg.

LHT Group sales revenue for 2016 was €5.14 billion compared to €5.1 billion in 2015.

“Airlines still continue to gain market share via ticket prices. This also affects our business [by creating pressure on costs] and LHT must increase efficiency further [to remain competitive],” Bussmann said.

In 2016, LHT reached an 8% global market share of the MRO business. “This varies from region to region. In Europe, we have a 13% share; in Asia, 5%; and in the US, nearly 4%,” Bussmann told ATW.

According to LHT, business with customers outside the Lufthansa Group grew disproportionately. External revenue from outside the Group grew 21.8% to €3.3 billion. Revenue from companies within the Group rose over the previous year to €1.8 billion (up €179 million), essentially as a result of the largest modification program in Lufthansa's history. Revenue development was further aided by the US dollar exchange rate.

Bussmann said, “750 million passengers per year travel on an aircraft maintained by LHT. For the first time, we have more than 4,000 aircraft under contract.”

In 2016, LHT added 42 new customers (compared to 27 in 2015) and concluded 456 new contracts worth €5.7 billion, compared to €3.1 billion for the previous year.

