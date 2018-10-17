Lessors AerCap, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) and IBA Group are seeing concrete advances in the acceptance of digital aircraft records, which is one of several factors hampering smooth aircraft-lease transitions.

Speaking at MRO Europe in Amsterdam on Oct. 17, GECAS SVP & manager fleet support Anton Tams said that five to six years of work are finally beginning to pay off.

“At this stage, most of the building blocks are in place to transition to electronic records,” he said, adding that the three major barriers—harmonization, acceptance and standardization—have now been addressed.

Harmonization

Harmonization involved agreeing what records were required in the first place. ICAO gave a clarification for national regulators around 2013, but last year IATA published its own guidance, which integrated the ICAO material with some commercial requirements. “Finally, we’ve all sort of agreed what we’re going to move around the place,” Tams said.

Acceptance

The next hurdle was establishing what records were accepted in practice. “We’re the bad guys, we need paper,” Tams said, but this is driven by uncertainty over whether the next person in the lease chain—the regulator or the operator—would accept digital records.

“ICAO’s [original] guidance simply says we need to have records. Nothing says it needs to be paper. Digital was not an option at the time, so de facto, records have been paper,” Tams said.

The lessors explained the digital-records acceptance problem to ICAO. Tams said they were “remarkably receptive,” triggering the creation of working groups that have come up with new draft guidance in this area.

“Not only should paper and electronic records be treated equally, they have gone further and recommended that the industry should actually move towards electronic records.”

Standardization

The final hurdle was standardization, agreeing a format for electronic record exchanges. This effectively reduces the records down to metadata that can be easily transferred between operators and systems, without manual re-entry. This led to the Air Transport Association of America (ATA) coming up with ATA Spec 2500, which is being rolled out by several of the major M&E systems providers.

Tams urged airlines to ask their systems suppliers whether they support this standard, particularly when negotiating new contracts. “It’s key that we all try to help ourselves on this one,” he said, adding that it “would be a great outcome” if his MRO Europe speech convinced just one airline to get their M&E systems provider onto ATA Spec 2500.

The transition to digital is also being helped along by the aircraft manufacturers producing electronic records for their newer-generation aircraft.

Now the hurdles of harmonization, acceptance and standardization have been addressed, it is time for the industry to act. “From a building-block perspective, we have all the pieces that we need in place. The trick right now is to just start to do it,” Tams said.

Moving from paper to digital records

GECAS is planning to move away from paper as soon as it can, but Tams said it would take a “brave lessor” to actually burn their paper records. The process will also take time, because aircraft leases can last for 10 years.

AerCap deputy CTO John Burke said his company has a “very vested interest” in simplifying lease-transitions and moving to digital records, as it handles hundreds of lease transitions each year. AerCap is already using the documentation check list and using digital records. Now Burke wants to see wider adoption across the industry.

He described digitalization as the next step, adding that everyone has agreed that ATA Spec 2500 is the “way to go.” Now databases need to be migrated to that agreed standard and regulators need to be willing to accept electronic signatures.

“I would say we’re probably about 10 years away [from a proper move away from paper records],” he said. “We’ve already processed quite a number of aircraft with no paperwork.”

However, digitalization is not the only hurdle in aircraft transitions. IBA Group CEO Phil Seymour said the main problem is that airlines under-estimate the amount of time and effort needed to redeliver an aircraft.

“In theory, we would like the process to start 15 to 18 months or more before the lease expires, but it is not often that an airline has a clear view that far out,” he said.

Making the transition

While records are a major cause of redelivery problems, airlines and lessors both blame one another for not engaging early enough in the process. Seymour said this lack of planning comes at a cost. Unscheduled repairs and failed borescope checks also slow things down.

The problem is that airlines are focused on flying, rather than returning, their aircraft and often various departments think it is someone else’s responsibility. “For lessors, this is their day-to-day business; for airlines it’s an inconvenience,” Seymour said.

When it takes an experienced lessor 150- to 200 man-days to handle a transition—and probably even more for an airline—it is easy to see the problem. Seymour said even cutting this by half would “go a long way.” He acknowledged the huge progress in digital records acceptance, but said ICAO and IATA need to provide more guidance on the “practical stuff” around aircraft-lease transitions.

Tams concluded: “40% of the world aircraft fleet is now leased. Leasing is becoming a fact of life for most airlines. Maybe the software providers need to give airlines a mechanism to manage their leases from start to end, recognizing leased aircraft and setting targets to meet the redelivery conditions at the right time.”

