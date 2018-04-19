LATAM Boeing 787-9
Santiago-based LATAM has added a fifth leased aircraft—a Boeing 747-400—to fill in for grounded 787s as they are taken out of service for newly mandated Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 inspections. The 747-400 joins four Airbus A330-200s flying for LATAM—all of them on short-term leases from Spain’s Wamos Air. LATAM is using them to operate several long-range routes, including Guayaquil-Madrid, Santiago-Bogotá, and Guayaquil-New York, in place of 787s. LATAM is ...
