Japanese carrier Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) has temporarily halted all operations after it discovered a discrepancy in maintenance records for one of its freighters.

The airline said it “found one inappropriate maintenance record concerning the lubricating oil supply” to certain parts. The maintenance event was in April 3, involving a Boeing 747-8F at Tokyo Narita International Airport. The error was discovered while the carrier was under investigation by Japanese regulators.

NCA said it has “decided to temporarily ground all aircraft until all maintenance records have been confirmed appropriate.” The carrier is taking this action out of “an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our operation.” NCA estimates it will take about a week from June 16 to check the maintenance records on its other aircraft.

Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau began an investigation into NCA in May after the regulator determined that two previous incidents were misreported and should have been classified as aircraft accidents. One of the incidents involved a bird strike.

The carrier operates 11 freighters, according to the Aviation Week fleet database. The total comprises eight leased 747-8s with an average age of 6.2 years, and three 747-400Fs with an average age of 10.4 years.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com