Japan’s Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) is resuming flights to Europe, as it gradually restores services following its grounding earlier this year.

The carrier suspended flights June 17 after it discovered a discrepancy in maintenance records for one of its freighters. The airline decided to stop flying other aircraft while it checked their records as well.

NCA confirmed that it intends to restart its services from Tokyo Narita Airport to Amsterdam and Milan from Oct. 5. The first resumed flight was to Shanghai on July 5, followed by Hong Kong. A flight from Narita to Chicago via Anchorage, Alaska started Sept. 28.

NCA said the rest of its operations “will resume in sequence” as aircraft are cleared and preparations for flights completed.

The carrier operates Boeing 747-8Fs and 747-400Fs.

Japan’s transportation ministry sent NCA a business improvement order July 20, covering several safety and operational topics. NCA responded with a list of measures to address the ministry’s concerns Aug. 17.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com