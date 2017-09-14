The Lion Air Group’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) subsidiary plans to expand its base on the Indonesian island of Batam, to handle the group’s expected fleet growth and also to service more third-party customers. The subsidiary, known as Batam Aero Technic (BAT), constructed its first facilities on the island in 2013. BAT now has two hangars capable of accommodating 12 narrowbody or four widebody aircraft. A third hangar is being built that will handle six narrowbody ...