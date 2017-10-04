Renderings of MAX 8 and -9 in Icelandair livery
Icelandair is preparing to start taking delivery of 16 Boeing 737 MAXs in 2017 and is seeking maintenance suppliers to support the changeover. “Our continued double-digit growth means we will require further partnerships,” Icelandair VP-technical operations Jens Thordarson said at MRO Europe in London. Thordarson said Icelandair, which operates 26 Boeing 757s and four 767s, is looking to form engine and component partnerships for the incoming MAX 8s and -9s. The airline also ...
