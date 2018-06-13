Aircraft returning from storage in April reached a four-year high, IATA figures show, suggesting that operators are scrambling to support sustained demand for lift and perhaps offset the effects of delivery delays and in-service issues delays on several key aircraft programs. Aircraft returning from storage to the active fleet totaled 132 in April, while 51 aircraft were removed and put into storage, IATA reported. The net gain of 81 aircraft from storage is the largest in at least four ...