UK-based MRO provider Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL) has finalized the terms of its new ownership structure, with a transaction in which UK investment group Greybull Capital becomes the owner of the company.

MAEL has been operating as a standalone entity following the collapse of its parent, UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines, in October 2017.

Greybull Capital was the majority shareholder of the failed Monarch Group, which included the airline and MAEL. When Monarch failed, ownership of MAEL came under the administrators of the Group.

The Oct. 18 announcement means that Greybull now becomes majority shareholder in MAEL.

In a statement, MAEL said many of its key customers have expressed support for the business as its restructuring progresses. “We plan to move forward with ambitious plans for growth, building on the solid foundations we have built for our business in the past year,” MAEL CEO Chris Dare said.

In the past year, MAEL has opened a new component maintenance facility in Northampton, in the UK Midlands and has created more than 100 jobs, increasing its workforce to more than 800 people. The company said its maintenance facilities at Luton and Birmingham airports are fully utilized, with contracted work stretching throughout 2019.

