HAITEC Aircraft Maintenance (HTC) signed a service agreement with SuperJet International (SJI) for first-class line and base maintenance on the Suhkoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100). The agreement will enable HTC to access the necessary services to provide maintenance activities, including spare parts, ground support equipment and tools, training, aircraft documentation and engineering support, the MRO provider said in an Oct. 9 statement.

The agreement follows HTC being granted EASA Part 145 approval for line and base maintenance on the SSJ100 regional jet from the German federal aviation authority. All maintenance services to SSJ100 operators will be performed by HTC at its own facilities in Germany, initially in Erfurt and progressively in Hahn, as well as at selected line outstations.

As an approved Russian FATA 285 MRO organization, HTC has also applied for the SSJ100 approval from the Russian aviation authorities. If granted, HTC will become the first western MRO organization able to provide line and base maintenance services on a Russian manufactured aircraft in compliance with both European and Russian regulations.

