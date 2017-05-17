Gallery: A look inside Lufthansa Technik's Frankfurt MRO facility

This Lufthansa 747-8I arrived from Tokyo Haneda the day before and left Frankfurt for São Paolo.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann looks at one of the 16 main landing gear wheels of an 747-8I.

Boeing 747-8I GEnx-2B67 engines. Lufthansa uses Hangar 5 only for long-haul aircraft, such as the 747 or Airbus A330/340s.

Lufthansa Technik at Frankfurt also provides Airbus A380 C Checks, which are necessary every 12 to 13 months and take about two to three weeks to complete.

This A380, which arrived from Hong Kong and will fly to Singapore, undergoes an A Check, which is necessary every 1,500 flying hours.

Lufthansa Airbus A380s are powered by four Rolls-Royce Trent 970 engines. This engine is being prepared for replacement. It takes five working shifts, each 7.5 hours with four technicians, to exchange one engine.

Frankfurt Airport Hangar 7. The 31,000 sq m facility can handle three Airbus A380s, one MD-11 and one Boeing 757 aircraft at one time.

Lufthansa Technik’s (LHT) central maintenance location is at Frankfurt Airport where the MRO provider services all of Lufthansa’s aircraft as well as aircraft for more than 100 other customers. LHT’s 4,000 personnel work in three shifts around the clock maintaining aircraft.

Frankfurt’s LHT center has four hangars with 90,000 sq m of floor space. Three of the hangars are used for the Lufthansa’s fleet. The Frankfurt maintenance base services more than 700 aircraft, including about 260 aircraft belonging to Deutsche Lufthansa.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann brings exclusive photos of an Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-8I being serviced between their intercontinental flights at the LHT facility in Frankfurt.