Gallery: A look inside Lufthansa Technik's Frankfurt MRO facility

Gallery: A look inside Lufthansa Technik's Frankfurt MRO facilityMay 17, 2017
Lufthansa Technik’s (LHT) central maintenance location is at Frankfurt Airport where the MRO provider services all of Lufthansa’s aircraft as well as aircraft for more than 100 other customers. LHT’s 4,000 personnel work in three shifts around the clock maintaining aircraft.
Frankfurt’s LHT center has four hangars with 90,000 sq m of floor space. Three of the hangars are used for the Lufthansa’s fleet. The Frankfurt maintenance base services more than 700 aircraft, including about 260 aircraft belonging to Deutsche Lufthansa.
ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann brings exclusive photos of an Airbus A380-800 and Boeing 747-8I being serviced between their intercontinental flights at the LHT facility in Frankfurt.