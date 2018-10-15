Ethiopian Maintenance & Engineering Services, part of the Ethiopian Airlines Group, has become the first MRO in Africa to repair GE Aviation’s GEnx engine, which powers the Boeing 787. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the company is “making additional investments to enhance our capability so as to fully overhaul of the GEnx engine before mid-2019.” He added this newly developed capability will enable Ethiopian to overhaul the GEnx engines of not ...