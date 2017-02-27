Embraer has named Marco Tulio Pellegrini as the new CEO of Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal (OGMA). He will succeed Rodrigo Almeida Rosa who will take over as CFO of Embraer Europe, responsible for the company’s finance activities in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The change will become effective April 3.

Pellegrini said, “Embraer and OGMA have strengthened the levels of industrial cooperation to leverage capabilities in designing, manufacturing and services for the global market.”

OGMA—which provides MRO services in commercial, executive and defense aviation—is a joint venture between Embraer (65% stake) and the government of Portugal (35% stake). It employs more than 1,700 people; in 2015 it had revenue of €195 million ($206 million).

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com