Express freight specialist DHL Express has become the first operator to accept an Airbus A330-300 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) converted aircraft from Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the joint venture between Singapore-based ST Aerospace and Airbus.

DHL Express has ordered eight A330-300P2Fs, with options for a further 10.

The handover at EFW’s conversion facilities in Dresden, Germany followed the completion of test flights in October and award of a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in November.

“The first aircraft is scheduled to strengthen our Asia-Pacific air network, bringing added capacity and increased efficiency to a market where we are seeing dynamic express volume growth,” DHL Express SVP- global air fleet management Geoff Kehr said.

