Artists’ rendering of BWI’s Southwest maintenance facility that is planned to open in late 2021.

Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly joined Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state transportation leaders to announce plans for the airline to construct and operate a major aircraft maintenance facility at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

The project—which will be the Dallas-based airline’s first maintenance facility in the Northeast—is expected to create 450 construction and maintenance jobs over the next three years, as well as support hundreds of additional jobs over the next two decades.

Kelly said the facility will be Southwest’s “first maintenance hangar in the Northeast and will support our more than 120 technical operations employees with performing existing line maintenance work at BWI.”

The proposed facility would include a 130,000 sq.-ft. maintenance hangar, which would support three aircraft, as well as exterior apron space that would accommodate up to eight aircraft.

Construction of the project, which is pending FAA approval, is expected to begin in 2019, with a scheduled completion in late 2021.

The total cost of the maintenance facility is $130 million, with Southwest contributing $80 million to build the facility and the MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration supplying $50 million for infrastructure improvements like utility work and preparation.

The announcement coincided with the 25th anniversary since Southwest started service at BWI. The airline is the busiest at the airport, flying nearly 18.2 million domestic and international passengers to/from BWI in the 2017 calendar year. Southwest employs 4,837 staff at the airport.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com