A newly released Aviation Week Intelligence Network 2019 Commercial Fleet and MRO Forecast, shows that the commercial air transport fleet, for which growth is underpinned by multiple macro-economic trends, will experience growth of 2.8% on deliveries of nearly 23,200 turbofan- and turboprop-powered aircraft over the coming decade.

Combined aircraft deliveries between 2019 and 2028 will be worth over $3 trillion at list prices and the world’s MRO demand requirements will reach $862 billion.

The Western European commercial aircraft fleet will grow from nearly 6,200 aircraft in 2019 to nearly 7,500 aircraft by 2028, exhibiting an above average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% or an increase in fleet strength of 21%, net of retirements. Western Europe is projected to receive 3,675 new commercial aircraft during the period, while almost 2,300 aircraft will retire.

The top five aircraft type deliveries in Western Europe through the 10-year period will be the Airbus A320neo and A321neo, the Airbus A350-900, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and the Boeing 787-9.

In the MRO marker, Western Europe will rank first in the 10-year period in terms of demand, with a market value exceeding $189 billion. Over 41,400 major MRO service events will be needed in Western Europe by the end of 2028.

Engine maintenance will capture a 31% share of all MRO demand, followed by line maintenance (31%) and components (18%). Over 15,000 engine overhauls are anticipated in Western Europe through 2028.

Big changes in extension of service intervals for both engines and airframes with next generation aircraft entering the market over the decade is causing impacts on per aircraft MRO demand, but the overall trend is for MRO demand to increase at 3.0% over the 10-year forecast period worldwide.

Despite very positive recent passenger growth trends, especially in emerging markets, and record airline profitability, head winds for the industry includes substantially higher fuel costs and higher interest rates, both of which will impact the leasing market and the market as a whole. Fleet growth, while still very positive for the market, will be slightly stunted leading compared with earlier estimates.

For more information: http://pages.aviationweek.com/forecasts