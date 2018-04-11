American Airlines Boeing 737-800
American Airlines is looking to start cabin modifications on about 200 Airbus A321s and 250 Boeing 737-800s starting this fall. The most important change in the cabin-harmonization project is adding seats to both aircraft models, giving them the same capacity as their next-generation family members. The 737-800s will have 172 seats, matching 100 737-8s the carrier recently started receiving, while the A321s will seat 190, matching the carrier’s A321neos. The ...
