Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) to support the development of the carrier’s maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities.

Under the MOU, the two organizations will evaluate technical and business solutions to develop services for all Airbus aircraft types operated by the airline, which include the A350, A330/A340, and A320 families.

The companies will also jointly evaluate and promote CAL’s activities in the area of retrofits, as well as cabin and airframe modifications; the feasibility of approving the airline’s maintenance training center; and developing its maintenance training capabilities in Taiwan. The latter range from ab-initio programs to courses for mechanics.

In addition, the two parties will evaluate the benefits of Satair Group and other Airbus affiliates becoming key parts providers for CAL.

In September 2016 the airline took delivery of its first A350. The carrier now has four A350-900s in service, with 10 more on order.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com