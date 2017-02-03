Ankara-based Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is on a drive to increase revenues substantially and grow its international presence under new president and CEO Temel Kotil who leads the company after leaving his position as CEO of Turkish Airlines. Temel has ambitious growth plans for TAI, a subcontractor to Airbus and Boeing. “If we can become a $10 billion company, our size would be similar to Embraer. The aim is to become one of the 10 big players in the world,” he ...