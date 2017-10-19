EASA has advised aircraft manufacturers that use products or parts provided by Japanese company Kobe Steel to use alternative suppliers if possible.

The advisory comes as ongoing investigations have revealed that Kobe has been fabricating inspection data on parts it makes.

EASA issued a Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) Oct. 17 alerting aircraft, engine and propeller manufacturers to be aware of the situation. Kobe workers “have, possibly over a period of many years, fabricated the inspection data on certain parts and shipped those parts, possibly not meeting the customer's specification, to a wide range of companies manufacturing a wide range of products, parts and appliances,” the European aviation safety agency said.

EASA did not specify any products or the aircraft types that could be affected. The organization said it was issuing a SIB “to raise general awareness of the problem within the European aviation industry.”

EASA noted that “the Japanese Authorities, including the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, are investigating the matter in order to establish the scope and extent of the problem, regarding affected parts and customers impacted and the extent of any deviations from specifications. Several affected organizations have already been informed and have indicated they will evaluate the concern, following the normal procedures for ensuring continued airworthiness.”

EASA said that, “until further information becomes available, allowing refinement of the scope of the problem and determination of its potential significance to safety,” companies using products from Kobe Steel should undertake a “thorough review” of their supply chains to identify them.

“At this time, no definitive timescale has been identified for the period of time during which this problem has existed, so current production should be prioritized.

“Where alternative suppliers are available, it is recommended to suspend use of Kobe Steel products until the legitimacy of the affected parts can be determined.”

