Boeing’s price-dumping case against Bombardier over the sale of CSeries aircraft to a US airline has been overturned by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), ending the threat of tariffs of almost 300% on CSeries imports into the US. The four commissioners voted unanimously on Jan. 26 that the 2016 sale of CS100s to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had not harmed Boeing. A finding of material harm by the ITC was required before anti-dumping and countervailing duty tariffs ...