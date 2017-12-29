Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced Dec. 29 that an unidentified customer has signed a firm order for six CRJ900 regional jets and taken options on six additional aircraft.

Based on list price, the firm order is valued at approximately $290 million. Should the customer exercise the six options, the contract would be worth $580 million at list prices.

“In the last five years, more than 25 new airlines have joined the family of CRJ Series operators,” Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said. “The demand for regional air travel is booming, and we are pleased that airlines continue to select the CRJ900 aircraft to generate both passenger and revenue growth.”

Including this latest order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for 1,918 CRJ Series aircraft.

