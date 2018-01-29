Travel group TUI took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jan. 29. The aircraft will be operated by TUIfly Belgium and is the first of a total of nine to be delivered this year.

TUI ordered 70 Boeing 737 MAXs, among them 52 737 MAX 8s and 18 737 MAX 10s. The first nine aircraft will be taken by the group’s affiliated airlines in Belgium, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands.

TUIfly Germany will receive its first 737 MAX 8 in early 2019, TUI said. TUI owns six airlines with a fleet of 150 aircraft.

