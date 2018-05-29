Designers of the Sino-Russian Craic CR929 widebody airliner have retained a fuselage width sized for nine-abreast seating, even as other dimensions have changed during early development. The 5.92 m (19.4 ft.) width, barely less than the 5.96 m of the Airbus A350, appears to have been a constant in the program since early concept studies. A spokesperson for Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co., part of United Aircraft Corp. (UAC), disclosed the dimension in response to ATW’s sister publication ...