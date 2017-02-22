Russian manufacturer Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) appointed Vladislav Masalov as president on Feb. 22. He follows Kamil Gaynutdinov, who is to become SCAC VP-after sale support.

According to a manufacturer statement, the management change was initiated by United Aircraft Corp. (UAC), SCAC’s parent company, as part of its corporate structure transformation launched in December 2016.

Masalov was named UAC civil aircraft division VP in October 2015; he also heads the board of Irkut Corp., which develops the MC-21. The UAC civil aircraft division manages the SSJ100, MC-21 and Ilyushin Il-114 aircraft programs.

