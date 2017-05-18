China’s Commercial Aircraft Corp.’s (COMAC) unannounced target for first delivery of its C919 narrowbody is now 2020, a senior program source said. The state manufacturer is striving to achieve that date, the source said, implying that doing so will not be easy and that slippage into 2021 is possible. One year ago, COMAC had an unstated aim of making the first delivery in 2019, after a first flight it was then struggling to conduct near the end of 2016. In the end, the first ...