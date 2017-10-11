Brazilian manufacturer Embraer firmed its biggest order of 2017 during the third quarter when Utah-based SkyWest Inc. ordered a cumulative 45 E175s, valued at approximately $2.1 billion at list prices. SkyWest’s orders were placed Sept. 6 and Oct. 2; Embraer is including the latter order as part of its 3Q backlog total, released Oct. 10. SkyWest Inc. is the parent company of US regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines. SkyWest Inc.’s new third-quarter orders ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SkyWestâ€™s 45 E175 orders lift Embraerâ€™s 3Q commercial aircraft outlook" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.