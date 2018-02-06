Rolls-Royce has launched a digital strategy that will shape the way it designs, produces and supports propulsion systems.

While elements of the digital strategy, dubbed the IntelligentEngine, have been emerging for several years as engines have become smarter and services more data-driven, Rolls says leaps in processing power, data analytics, connectivity and cloud computing have enabled a step change in the way digital technology can impact the entire engine enterprise.

“We see it almost as being as big a shift as going from piston to gas turbine. It’s almost a new way of thinking,” Rolls SVP-marketing Richard Goodhead said at the Singapore Air Show this week.

With the growth of digital capability, The UK engine manufacturer sees an opportunity to link products and after-market services with digital technologies. The IntelligentEngine initiative builds on recently established links Rolls has formed with tech companies like Microsoft and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Goodhead said this gives the manufacturer the ability to “supercharge the overlap of products and services.”

Rolls and Microsoft agreed in 2016 to integrate advanced analytics into the engine maker’s TotalCare services system based on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Building on these links, Rolls took a further step toward the IntelligentEngine concept in June 2017 when it opened the Derby, UK-based Airline Aircraft Availability Centre as a digitally enabled hub for engine operations, maintenance and management.

In December, Rolls also launched the R2 Data Labs organization aimed at using advanced data analytics, industrial Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning techniques to develop new design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies. Based around a series of Data Innovation Cells housing teams of data experts, the Labs are designed to promote data innovation and build on a digital platform developed in partnership with TCS.

“In the past, we’d have known what was happening inside the engine, but with the advent of all this data we can access now, we know much more about where the engine is going and how it is being used. That provides insights into how we can optimize the efficiency, durability and availability of the engine,” Goodhead said.

“The engine is also becoming much more self-aware through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Ultimately we could see examples of where it has diagnosed an issue and is able to fix itself, perhaps through smart snake robots or a swarm of robots.”

Other aero-engine companies are developing their own digital initiatives. General Electric and its CFM International joint venture are developing the “digital twin” concept to reduce unplanned engine downtime. The initiative is part of GE’s drive to become a digital manufacturing company and builds on its Predix software platform. Pratt & Whitney has introduced the eFAST data ecosystem to reduce operational disruptions and increase utilization and its parent company, UTC, is investing $300 million in its Digital Accelerator business.

Guy Norris/Aviation Week Guy.norris@aviationweek.com