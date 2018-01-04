SSJ100
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) produced 34 Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100) in 2017 and delivered 30 of the type last year, the Russian manufacturer said in a statement. As of December 2017, more than 100 SSJs were in service—mostly for Russian carriers including Aeroflot Airline, Gazprom Avia, Yakutia Airline and IrAero, in addition to Mexico’s Interjet and Ireland's regional CityJet. Most 2017 deliveries were to Russian lessors such as VEB-Leasing and State ...
