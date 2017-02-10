Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) has signed an agreement with Ilyushin Aviation Complex to modernize the Ilyushin Il-96.

The new version, Il-96-400M, will be a development of the Il-96-300, UAC said in a statement Feb. 10. The aircraft fuselage will be extended by 9.65 m and will be equipped with PS-90A1 engines, a modernized version of the PS-90A that is used to power the Il-96-300.

The long-haul widebody will be able to carry 390 passengers. The prototype, which will be manufactured at Voronezh Aircraft Production Association (VASO), is expected to perform its first flight in 2019.

The Il-96-300 was granted a type certificate in 1992, performing its first flight in 1993. Over the past 20 years, VASO assembled 23 of the type. According to Ilyushin, Russia’s governmental squadron operates nine Il-96-300s, while Havana-based Cubana de Aviacion has five Il-96-300s.

In 2009, Russia’s Polet Airline began operating Il-96-400T cargo aircraft, but later the carrier went bankrupt and the cargo project was never developed.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com