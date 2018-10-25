The Russian government will transfer 92.31% of its shares in United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) to Rostec, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin signed Oct. 24. The merger should take 18 months, according to the document.

In March 2017, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov had said a merger between Russia’s state-owned Rostec and UAC “could probably be appropriate.” According to Chemezov, UAC will buy 60%-70% of components for civil and military aircraft from Rostec factories.

In August 2018, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Rostec finalized the decision to merge.

UAC was established in November 2006; Rostec was created a year later. UAC includes about 30 companies that design and manufacture civil and military aircraft, including the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) and MC-21.

Rostec unites around 700 companies involved in various industrial fields, including United Engine Corp. that develops the PD-14 engine for MC-21 aircraft.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com