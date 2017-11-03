Irkut´s MC-21-300 test aircraft performed its first flight from the flight research institute at Zhukovsky airfield in Moscow region Nov.3.

“The flight lasted more than three hours,” aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corp. said in a statement. “The characteristics of stability and controllability were assessed at altitudes varying from 6,000 to 12,000 meters. All aircraft systems operated normally.”

Earlier, on Oct. 17, the aircraft performed a non-stop flight from an airfield in Irkutsk to Zhukovsky, after the completion of test flights at Irkutsk aviation plant, the affiliate of Irkut Corp.

The MC-21-300 was rolled out on June 8, 2016. The aircraft type is available in two versions—the -200 and -300, which seat 132 and 163, respectively, in a standard two-class layout, or 165 and 211 in a high-capacity configuration. It made its first flight May 28, 2017.

Several international companies—including Thales, Honeywell, Goodrich and Zodiac Aerospace—have been chosen as component suppliers for the MC-21.

