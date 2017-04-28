Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corp. reported a 2016 net income of RUB1.2 billion ($20 million), reversed from a RUB2.3 billion net loss in the year-ago period. Revenue for the year rose 28.8% to RUB108 billion.

The company cited export growth in 2016 as the reason for the improved results. Operating profit grew 19X from RUB421.8 million to RUB8.1 billion.

Irkut builds the MC-21 passenger aircraft, named as the successor to the Tupolev Tu-154, which is intended to compete with the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

The MC-21 is available in two versions—the -200 and -300—which seat 132 and 163, respectively, in a standard two-class layout, or a maximum 165 and 211 seats.

The MC-21 was rolled out June 8, 2016. First flight—which was expected at the end of 2016 and then at the beginning of 2017—has not yet happened.

