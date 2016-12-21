Russia’s Irkut Corp. has begun testing the MC-21-300 aircraft on frequency response.

“The works are held in the final assembly shop of the Irkutsk Aviation plant with the participation of specialists from the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI),” Irkut said in a statement, adding the aircraft is preparing for flight tests.

“The fuselage has been tested for airtightness, onboard measurement systems and equipment have been installed, and the aircraft systems are undergoing adjustment procedures. The aircraft has switched to electric power and frequency response tests have been started to identify frequencies of natural oscillations of the structure,” the manufacturer said in an MC-21 program status update.

Irkut rolled out the MC-21-300 on June 8. The aircraft type is available in two versions—the -200 and -300—which seat 132 and 163, respectively, in a standard two-class layout, or a maximum 165 and 211 seats.

Earlier this year, Irkut submitted applications to obtain MC-21 type certificates to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency and the European Aviation Safety Agency.

In December, Russia’s United Engine Corp. (UEC) started the second stage of PD-14 engine testing for MC-21 aircraft.

