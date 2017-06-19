Russia’s Rostec Corp. might attract companies from third countries to develop a Russian-Chinese widebody long-range aircraft, the state-owned company announced at the fourth Russia-China Expo in Harbin, China, on June 16.

“It is possible that the contractors for this aircraft will be selected on a tender basis in order to apply the latest equipment on it. Chinese partners will possibly like the third parties’ contribution, because they had worked with the third parties in their development of [COMAC] C919,” Rostec director-international cooperation Viktor Kladov said.

United Engine Corp., part of Rostec’s aviation cluster, also participates in the program to jointly develop and produce an engine for the widebody, long-haul aircraft.

Engine testing is scheduled for 2022; certification for 2025, according to Rostec.

The program’s total budget will be $13 billion. In the basic configuration, the aircraft will be designed for 280 seats with a flight range of 12,000 km. The airliner will be assembled in Shanghai.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com